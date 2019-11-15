Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Allergan plc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Allergan in a report released on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will earn $4.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.43. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Allergan’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.67 EPS.

Get Allergan alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AGN. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann lowered Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.16.

Allergan stock opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. Allergan has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $183.79.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Allergan by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,986,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,761,000 after purchasing an additional 676,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 1,665.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allergan by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,798,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,570,000 after purchasing an additional 463,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,743,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,422,000 after purchasing an additional 485,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Allergan by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,249,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,634,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.