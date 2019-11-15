Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:PL)

Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (TSE:PL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinnacle Renewable in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pinnacle Renewable’s FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. GMP Securities increased their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

TSE PL traded up C$0.39 on Friday, reaching C$8.35. The company had a trading volume of 35,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,375. The firm has a market cap of $265.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98. Pinnacle Renewable has a fifty-two week low of C$5.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Pinnacle Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.15%.

About Pinnacle Renewable

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

