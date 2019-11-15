Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Pure Wafer (LON:PUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Pure Wafer in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of LON PUR opened at GBX 36.45 ($0.48) on Friday. Pure Wafer has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 47.40 ($0.62). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Pure Wafer plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of silicon wafer reclaim services and the provision of management services to its trading subsidiaries. The Company cleans and polishes silicon wafers (test wafers) sent for reclaim by the semiconductor manufacturers.

