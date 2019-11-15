Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report $150,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $190,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $730,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.35 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $45.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10,450.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTA. BidaskClub raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

PRTA opened at $10.71 on Friday. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $364.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

