ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.87

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 37108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 65,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

