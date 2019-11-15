Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP David Knight Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $865,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total value of $320,075.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total value of $318,125.00.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.03. 286,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $78.69 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.07.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,101,000 after buying an additional 143,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,361,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,991,000 after buying an additional 240,427 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at about $206,297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,675,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,751,000 after acquiring an additional 114,046 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFPT. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Proofpoint from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Proofpoint from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. FBN Securities set a $140.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $135.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.39.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

