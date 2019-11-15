Post (NYSE:POST) Receives Neutral Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Post (NYSE:POST) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POST. ValuEngine cut Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Post from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.36. 263,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Post has a 12-month low of $83.88 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

In other Post news, insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.13 per share, with a total value of $196,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,185.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,445,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,134,000 after buying an additional 441,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,901,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,591,000 after buying an additional 32,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Post by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,895,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,043,000 after buying an additional 1,006,903 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Post by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,853,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,671,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,219,000 after buying an additional 23,327 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.