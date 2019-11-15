Posera (TSE:PAY) Shares Up 20%

Posera Ltd (TSE:PAY)’s share price shot up 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 138,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 121,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $7.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

Posera (TSE:PAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.00 million for the quarter.

Posera Ltd., a hospitality technology company, manages merchant transactions with consumers and facilitates payments. The company develops and deploys touch screen POS system software and associated enterprise management tools, as well as POS applications; and provides Maitre'D which offers system hardware integration, merchant staff training, system installation, and post-sale software and hardware customer support services.

