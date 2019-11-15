PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.82 EPS

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.85) by $5.82, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative return on equity of 546.87% and a negative net margin of 492.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,511,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,889. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $24.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PlusTherapeuticsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

