Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Tivity Health Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of TVTY opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. Tivity Health has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $887.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 349.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 22.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Tivity Health by 1,851.9% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.