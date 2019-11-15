Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Adobe Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Adobe in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Bracelin expects that the software company will earn $6.39 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Adobe from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.23. 51,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,911. Adobe has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $313.11. The company has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,374,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Adobe by 9.4% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,899 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.2% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 32.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its position in shares of Adobe by 29.0% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

