Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,137.55% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $211.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.49. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11.

In other news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn bought 9,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,589,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 904,570 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,987,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,288 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,791,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 799,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.