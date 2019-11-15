Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Viewray in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.16). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Viewray’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 128.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. Viewray’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VRAY. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Viewray from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $257.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.00. Viewray has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 279,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $997,507.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,585.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viewray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Viewray by 4,390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Viewray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Viewray by 587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viewray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

