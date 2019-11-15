Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,359,563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,055,502,000 after buying an additional 110,334 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,788,392,000 after buying an additional 3,032,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after buying an additional 1,008,677 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $638,595,000 after buying an additional 2,783,199 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,987,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $375,700,000 after buying an additional 119,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $132.37 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average of $137.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

