Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of PING traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,155. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

