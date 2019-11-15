Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NYSE PING traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,981. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $843,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $531,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $515,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $28,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

