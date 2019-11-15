Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PHIO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.19. 42,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,592. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

