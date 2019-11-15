PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 1,447.33%.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 196,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,709. The company has a current ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 16.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $104.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

PHAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

