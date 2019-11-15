PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,240,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 43,530,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

PG&E stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.70. 12,946,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,382,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. PG&E has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $27.59.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 836.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $25.00 price target on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

