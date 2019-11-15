Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.31

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.31 and traded as low as $8.42. Petra Diamonds shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 2,610,263 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target (down previously from GBX 25 ($0.33)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 8 ($0.10) to GBX 9 ($0.12) in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 28.67 ($0.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.18.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

