PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Trading Up 7% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) were up 7% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $23.97, approximately 794,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 426,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Specifically, CFO John Newland purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $980,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $980,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Will Santana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

The company has a market cap of $641.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

