Peter Southby Acquires 14 Shares of Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) Stock

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby purchased 14 shares of Emis Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($13.82) per share, with a total value of £148.12 ($193.55).

Shares of LON:EMIS opened at GBX 1,054 ($13.77) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.50 million and a PE ratio of 28.96. Emis Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,262 ($16.49). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,041.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,132.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Emis Group’s previous dividend of $14.20. Emis Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.85%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

