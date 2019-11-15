PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Declares $0.96 Quarterly Dividend

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.955 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

PEP opened at $133.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.29 and its 200-day moving average is $132.71. The stock has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $105.03 and a twelve month high of $140.45.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.