Peony (PNY) Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $20,862.00 and approximately $465.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,469,453 coins and its circulating supply is 1,349,620 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

