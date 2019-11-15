Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BLND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 570.36 ($7.45).

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 552.40 ($7.22) on Wednesday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.49). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 592.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 552.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of -18.41.

In other news, insider William Jackson bought 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.34) per share, for a total transaction of £11,211.90 ($14,650.33).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

