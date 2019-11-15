Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 62 ($0.81) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday.

AGR traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 71.50 ($0.93). 2,576,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76 ($0.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 21.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a GBX 0.69 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.

In other news, insider Orla Ball sold 9,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total value of £6,910.43 ($9,029.70).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

