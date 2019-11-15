Peel Hunt Lowers Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Price Target to GBX 460

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eco Animal Health Group stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Monday. Eco Animal Health Group has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 755 ($9.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $160.02 million and a PE ratio of 13.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 343.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 374.29.

Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

