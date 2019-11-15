Peel Hunt Lowers Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Price Target to GBX 460

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Eco Animal Health Group stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Monday. Eco Animal Health Group has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 755 ($9.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $160.02 million and a PE ratio of 13.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 343.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 374.29.
Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile
