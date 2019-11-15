Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PEB. Raymond James cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

PEB opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $37.09.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

