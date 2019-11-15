PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 282.4% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBBI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PB Bancorp by 1,457.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 260,813 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PB Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PB Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered PB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

PB Bancorp stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. PB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

