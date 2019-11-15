PayPie Trading Up 45.8% This Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 15th. One PayPie token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001800 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. PayPie has a market cap of $12.66 million and $76.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayPie has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00237814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.01451595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034757 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00141421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

