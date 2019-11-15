PAX Gold Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $15.78 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $1,545.03 or 0.18189248 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00043171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $601.78 or 0.07082041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001076 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 3,994 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

