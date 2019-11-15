Patrick Sinks Sells 57,001 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Stock

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 57,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $808,274.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,629,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,102,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Sinks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Patrick Sinks sold 133,213 shares of MGIC Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $1,870,310.52.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Patrick Sinks sold 88,520 shares of MGIC Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,227,772.40.

On Monday, October 28th, Patrick Sinks sold 72,364 shares of MGIC Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $1,014,543.28.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.17 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.08% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,094,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after buying an additional 1,954,265 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

