Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.94, but opened at $1.85. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 97,959 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRTY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Party City Holdco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $13.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $203.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $540.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.73 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, CEO James M. Harrison purchased 100,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,651.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews purchased 212,500 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 62.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 19.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.