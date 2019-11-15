ParkinGo (GOT) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001676 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.29 million and $483.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00046344 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00091899 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000915 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00067864 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,600.92 or 1.01386847 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000358 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,077,226 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.