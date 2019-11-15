Park Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,510 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,459% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,308,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,863 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 436.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,435,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,779 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,335,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,148,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,958 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NYSE:PK opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

