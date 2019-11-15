Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 695.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 174.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,435,000 after buying an additional 1,205,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,090,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,761,000 after buying an additional 902,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 323.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 280,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 214,489 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 340.1% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 230,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 178,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,505,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,899,000 after buying an additional 158,982 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $31,275.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $28,387.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,488.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock worth $147,020 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

