Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,058 Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 895.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

NASDAQ:SNH opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $15.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

