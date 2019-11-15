Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 489.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 282,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $2,322,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha acquired 209,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $1,766,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 767,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,456,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on Gates Industrial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

GTES opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.02. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $746.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.15 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

