Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 9,583.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,947,000 after buying an additional 208,805 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in AxoGen by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 546,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after buying an additional 116,692 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AxoGen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. William Blair lowered AxoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on AxoGen to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on AxoGen from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on AxoGen from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $608.21 million, a PE ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.