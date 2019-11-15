Parallel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 895 Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 25,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KLDW opened at $35.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $35.69.

