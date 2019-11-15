Page Arthur B Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Page Arthur B reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.1% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 112,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,354,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,392,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 72,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,309,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $264.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $264.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,163.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. New Street Research set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.54.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 448,158 shares of company stock valued at $97,019,630. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

