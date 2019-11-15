PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) vs. SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Financial Analysis

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of SmartFinancial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 33.80% 9.61% 1.77% SmartFinancial 21.46% 7.91% 0.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PacWest Bancorp and SmartFinancial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 4 3 0 2.43 SmartFinancial 0 2 3 0 2.60

PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.88%. SmartFinancial has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.11%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than PacWest Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and SmartFinancial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.31 billion 3.50 $465.34 million $3.72 10.44 SmartFinancial $98.76 million 3.14 $18.10 million $1.55 14.32

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. SmartFinancial does not pay a dividend. PacWest Bancorp pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats SmartFinancial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of January 31, 2019, it had 74 full-service branches located throughout the state of California; and 1 branch in Durham, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 29 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices, 2 mortgage loan production offices, and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

