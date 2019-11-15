Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) CEO Sells $794,400.00 in Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $794,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven R. Gardner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, November 13th, Steven R. Gardner sold 11,900 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $395,794.00.

PPBI stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. 279,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.