PAC Global (PAC) Market Capitalization Tops $5.01 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and $74,787.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 127.6% higher against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, TOPBTC and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BiteBTC, Crex24, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, YoBit, CoinExchange, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.