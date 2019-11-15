Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Director Vida Ventures, Llc Purchases 10,000 Shares

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Director Vida Ventures, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $45,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. 30,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,909. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

