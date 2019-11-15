Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Director Vida Ventures, Llc Purchases 10,000 Shares

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Director Vida Ventures, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $45,100.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:OYST traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. 30,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,909. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $19.01.
About Oyster Point Pharma
