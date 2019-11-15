Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (OTCBB:OTTW) Director Jon Kranov Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (OTCBB:OTTW) Director Jon Kranov sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $13,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (OTCBB:OTTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company serves as the holding company of Ottawa Savings Bank (The Bank). The Bank’s business is to attract deposits from the general public and use those funds to originate and purchase one- to four-family, multi-family and non-residential real estate, construction, commercial and consumer loans, which the Bank primarily holds for investment.

