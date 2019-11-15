Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.10 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), approximately 9,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 479% from the average daily volume of 1,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.49).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

About Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI)

Osirium Technologies Plc develops and sells cyber-security software products to blue-chip enterprises in defense, telecommunications, and the financial services sectors in the United Kingdom. Its products include Privileged Access Management, a solution to separate people from passwords; Privileged Task Management, a solution that allows SysAdmins to delegate multi-step tasks without human error; Privileged Session Management, a solution that enables security managers to record, store, and playback activities that take place across their hybrid-cloud infrastructures; and Privileged Behaviour Management, a module that creates a series of base lines to measure user actions.

