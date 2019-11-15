OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for OrganiGram in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OGI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

OrganiGram stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. 4,288,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,057. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

