OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OSUR opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

