OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Director Gus D. Halas Buys 5,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Director Gus D. Halas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00.

Shares of OPRX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 75,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,063. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $141.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth approximately $579,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 17.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 312,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 45,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 14.0% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

